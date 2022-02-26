Bhisho probes schoolgirl fight as expulsion petition passes 1,000 mark

Premium Simtembile Mgidi

General Reporter



A cellphone recording of two Andrew Rabie High School pupils in a physical brawl has gained momentum on social media, with an online petition started to try to get one of the girls expelled.



As the number of signatures on the petition grows, both mothers have defended their daughters’ actions, with one of the moms claiming her daughter is a victim of ongoing bullying...