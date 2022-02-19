Zwide woman determined to educate people about albinism
Being different is difficult, as Zwide resident Mandisa Makunga found out at an early age.
But instead of shying away from society, she has chosen to educate people about her condition after becoming an ambassador for Miss Albinism SA...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.