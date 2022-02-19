Your Weekend

Zwide woman determined to educate people about albinism

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 19 February 2022

Being different is difficult, as Zwide resident Mandisa Makunga found out at an early age.

But instead of shying away from society, she has chosen to educate people about her condition after becoming an ambassador for Miss Albinism SA...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Feeling the power of Zwide’s MMA champ — one punch at a time
Is it safe to attend an ANC branch meeting?

Most Read