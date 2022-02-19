Western Province claim fifth successive win

Six Gun Grill Western Province continued their winning ways as they picked up a fifth consecutive win when they blitzed the Itec Knights in the CSA T20 Challenge in Gqeberha on Friday.

Winning the toss and putting the Knights in to bat, the Western Cape side bowled well as they restricted their Free State opponents to 126 for eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Wayne Parnell’s men chased down the target with 4.1 overs to spare, claiming their second bonus point of the tournament with that six-wicket victory.

The Knights found themselves in a spot of bother having lost the wickets of Chris Klijnhans (6 runs off 10 balls), Raynard van Tonder (1 off 9), Jacques Snyman (20 off 21), and Farhaan Behardien (6) as they struggled their way to 55 for 4 at the end of 11th over.

A 55-run stand between captain Pite van Biljon (40 off 35) and Patrick Kruger (34 off 21) helped steady the Knights ship to end on 126.

Junaid Dawood’s figures of 3-28 in four overs took him to joint top of the leading wicket-takers list and Parnell took 2-16.