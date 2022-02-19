Sopa a missed opportunity for Mabuyane to demonstrate leadership
Delivering what was arguably his most important state of the province address yet, all eyes were on Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane on Thursday as he unpacked the provincial government’s focus for the year ahead.
He was speaking against the backdrop of a 47% unemployment rate in the province, an economy in tatters and an all-important leadership conference taking place in a month’s time...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.