Prowling Lions want to get claws into Sharks

Currie Cup providing a platform for players with United Rugby Championship ambitions

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



A wounded Lions side are on the prowl and looking to get their claws into the Sharks in what promises to a fiercely contested Carling Currie Cup Premier Division rugby showdown at Ellis Park on Saturday (5pm).



Defeats in their opening two games have left the Lions floundering at the bottom of the log and coach Mzwakhe Nkosi has named a potent match-day 23 in a bid to turn his team’s fortunes around...