Nelson Mandela Metro clamps down on illegal scrapyards

Bay officials, cops raid three northern areas premises, promise further action

Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



An illegal scrapyard operator in Helenvale was found in possession of 8kg of stolen electricity cables and fined R2,000 by Nelson Mandela Bay municipal officials on Friday.



Three scrapyards in the Bay’s northern areas were raided during the operation — and the officials, metro police and police who took part vowed that more premises would be inspected...