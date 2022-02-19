Nelson Mandela Metro clamps down on illegal scrapyards
Bay officials, cops raid three northern areas premises, promise further action
An illegal scrapyard operator in Helenvale was found in possession of 8kg of stolen electricity cables and fined R2,000 by Nelson Mandela Bay municipal officials on Friday.
Three scrapyards in the Bay’s northern areas were raided during the operation — and the officials, metro police and police who took part vowed that more premises would be inspected...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.