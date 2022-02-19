Chippa’s Pfumbidzai out to cause upset against former team Royal AM

Despite Chilli Boys coming from two losses, they’ll be ‘playing to win’

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Chippa United player Ronald Pfumbidzai will be hoping to be the one to cause an upset against his former club Royal AM when the two sides meet on Saturday at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium (3.30pm).



The 27-year-old Zimbabwean left-back joined the Chilli Boys at the start of 2022 from Royal AM...