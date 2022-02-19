Animal rights activists protest as McLaren Circus rolls into Plett
Animal rights activists in Plettenberg Bay picketed outside McLaren Circus on Friday evening, with the Bitou municipality admitting that allowing the circus to go ahead was an error in judgment.
The circus, which uses animals in its live performances, has shows planned in the Garden Route town throughout the weekend...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.