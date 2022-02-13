A WORD IN THE HAND: REGRET

Regrets, I’ve had a few, but were they deep?

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Premium Sue de Groot

Deputy features editor: Sunday Times



In last week’s column I erroneously said that one could not use double letters in the daily Wordle game. Thanks to Joanie and other helpful readers, I discovered that this is untrue. I must have previously played only on days when there were no repeated letters in the word solution. As often happens when one notices something and suddenly it is everywhere, since then there have been two solutions with double letters.



I deeply regret the error (a word I’m waiting for on Wordle, by the way, because if you can have double letters then I don’t see why you can’t have triple ones as well.)..