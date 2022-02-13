Even more to Garden Route than meets the eye

Very best vews involve hard slog and perseverance, but it's worth every drop of sweat

Premium By Elaine King -

There is an urban legend in Knysna (rather like the snotty adage that you aren’t a Capetonian unless you have lived there for seven years) that you only belong here once you have driven through the railing into the estuary.



Jokes aside, when I first came here as a journo, I photographed people who managed to survive after plunging their vehicles through the very sturdy N2 barrier right into the lagoon...