Even more to Garden Route than meets the eye
Very best vews involve hard slog and perseverance, but it's worth every drop of sweat
There is an urban legend in Knysna (rather like the snotty adage that you aren’t a Capetonian unless you have lived there for seven years) that you only belong here once you have driven through the railing into the estuary.
Jokes aside, when I first came here as a journo, I photographed people who managed to survive after plunging their vehicles through the very sturdy N2 barrier right into the lagoon...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.