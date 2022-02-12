The name of Port Elizabeth refuses to die

A year after city renamed Gqeberha, building and road signs remain unchanged

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

The name changes meant to reflect SA’s heritage are not being championed by authorities as nearly a year down the line, municipal vehicles, hospitals, a court building and road signs still brandish the Port Elizabeth name, not Gqeberha.



The controversial change was gazetted by sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa on February 23 2021...