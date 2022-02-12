Ramaphosa must meet ports deadline
The deadline set by President Cyril Ramaphosa to have the private sector bolster the Port of Ngqura after Transnet sent out an SOS last year received a resounding welcome on Thursday night.
Though it was mentioned only briefly in his state of the nation address, organised business, politicians and economists were quick to welcome the October date for a new partnership to be announced...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.