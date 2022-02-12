Lubbe upbeat ahead of clash against Dolphins
Warriors will continue to play attacking cricket, says aggressive opener
Gbets Warriors opening batsman Wihan Lubbe says the role of a top-order batsman in Twenty20 cricket cannot be downplayed as it usually sets the platform for the rest of the innings.
The 29-year-old has been a breath of fresh air at the top of the Warriors batting line-up, scoring two impressive half-centuries that took him to the top of the CSA T20 Challenge batting standings with 125 runs at an average of 125 and a strike rate of just under 119.04. ..
