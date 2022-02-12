Lubbe upbeat ahead of clash against Dolphins

Warriors will continue to play attacking cricket, says aggressive opener

Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Gbets Warriors opening batsman Wihan Lubbe says the role of a top-order batsman in Twenty20 cricket cannot be downplayed as it usually sets the platform for the rest of the innings.



The 29-year-old has been a breath of fresh air at the top of the Warriors batting line-up, scoring two impressive half-centuries that took him to the top of the CSA T20 Challenge batting standings with 125 runs at an average of 125 and a strike rate of just under 119.04. ..