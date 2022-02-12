Legislature to beef up security at Sopa
Police visibility will be heightened and vehicles scanned at the state of the province (Sopa) address in Bhisho on Thursday, after a fire engulfed parts of the parliament building in Cape Town.
These measures are among the provincial government’s efforts to increase security when premier Oscar Mabuyane delivers his address...
