Legislature to beef up security at Sopa

By Siyamtanda Capa - 12 February 2022

Police visibility will be heightened and vehicles scanned at the state of the province (Sopa) address in Bhisho on Thursday, after a fire engulfed parts of the parliament building in Cape Town.

These measures are among the provincial government’s efforts to increase security when premier Oscar Mabuyane delivers his address...

