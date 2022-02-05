Plettenberg Bay senior director wants to go back to work

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



As Bitou’s community services director was ready to return to work on Tuesday, a letter was delivered to his house extending his special leave to the end of March.



Thozamile Sompani, along with former municipal manager advocate Lonwabo Ngoqo, had been accused by Dr Anele Hammond of demanding bribes in relation to the awarding of a contract for the construction of 169 houses in Plettenberg Bay...