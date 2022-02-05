Mega-bills batter Nelson Mandela Bay residents
Councillors inundated with complaints from frantic homeowners whose water accounts have risen to as much as R2m
Residents across Nelson Mandela Bay are reeling from a barrage of giant water and electricity bills — often hitting the R1-million mark.
While many homeowners are wrestling with the excessive amounts, the municipality has recognised the problem and is looking to institute a new billing system that will identify and resolve problems before they mushroom into crises...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.