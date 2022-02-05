Mega-bills batter Nelson Mandela Bay residents

Councillors inundated with complaints from frantic homeowners whose water accounts have risen to as much as R2m

Premium By Guy Rogers and and Zamandulo Malonde -

Residents across Nelson Mandela Bay are reeling from a barrage of giant water and electricity bills — often hitting the R1-million mark.



While many homeowners are wrestling with the excessive amounts, the municipality has recognised the problem and is looking to institute a new billing system that will identify and resolve problems before they mushroom into crises...