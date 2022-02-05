Down the rabbit hole, into mystical wonderland

Bay hosts first event in SA run of Mad Hatter’s (Gin &) Tea Party — and it was a roaring success

By Kathryn Kimberley -

Entering Kipling’s Brasserie Restaurant at The Boardwalk Hotel earlier this week, I felt as though I had fallen down a rabbit hole and into a magical world of giant tea cups, with a bossy Red Queen, a cheeky Cheshire Cat and a Mad Hatter, all lost in the 21st century.



As I sipped my first gin cocktail from my vintage tea cup, I watched in awe as the men and women around me giggled under their silly top hats, each person’s inner child emerging...