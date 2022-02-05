Alarm over dwindling animal vaccine stocks

The threat of deadly animal diseases is raising concerns within the agricultural sector as state-run Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP), SA’s largest animal vaccine producer, is struggling to meet demand.



Large parts of the country’s livestock-producing regions, including the Eastern Cape, have recorded good rains and high temperatures in recent months, creating the perfect storm for parasites and diseases to spread among small and large livestock...