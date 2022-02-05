Africa’s rich history embraced at Plettenberg Bay Festival

Author Mike Kantey is on a quest to make Plettenberg Bay a home for people who love history, and the third Watercourse Plett History Festival aims to do just that.

The festival, which takes place at the Piesang Valley Hall and Wittedrift High School, is a collaborative project sponsored by the Bitou Municipality, Wesgro, The Cradle of Human Culture and Plett Tourism.

The theme for the 2022 showcase is “Crossing Borders”, and is influenced by 13 speakers, some international, who have been roped in to give their input.

A gala dinner will also be hosted by former Springbok captain, coach and SuperSport personality Nick Mallett, who will speak on transformation in SA rugby.

Topics at the festival cover African history from the 17th to the 21st century, and history lovers can expect to be addressed by veteran TV personality David Hall-Green, who will speak on the Battle of Omdurman in the Sudan, Prof David Culpin on French traveller François Levaillant, and Ghorinhaqua activist Ron Martin on the Khoekhoen resistance.