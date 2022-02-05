Africa’s rich history embraced at Plettenberg Bay Festival
Author Mike Kantey is on a quest to make Plettenberg Bay a home for people who love history, and the third Watercourse Plett History Festival aims to do just that.
The festival, which takes place at the Piesang Valley Hall and Wittedrift High School, is a collaborative project sponsored by the Bitou Municipality, Wesgro, The Cradle of Human Culture and Plett Tourism.
The theme for the 2022 showcase is “Crossing Borders”, and is influenced by 13 speakers, some international, who have been roped in to give their input.
A gala dinner will also be hosted by former Springbok captain, coach and SuperSport personality Nick Mallett, who will speak on transformation in SA rugby.
Topics at the festival cover African history from the 17th to the 21st century, and history lovers can expect to be addressed by veteran TV personality David Hall-Green, who will speak on the Battle of Omdurman in the Sudan, Prof David Culpin on French traveller François Levaillant, and Ghorinhaqua activist Ron Martin on the Khoekhoen resistance.
The editor-in-chief of Arena Eastern Cape newspapers, Chiara Carter, will discuss the interesting topic of alternative media during the difficult apartheid era.
Her talk covers alternative media from grassroots newspapers to underground press and pirate radio stations.
Kantey said the festival had initially been earmarked for heritage month, but February had been chosen instead because of the pandemic.
“This date is sort of stuck with us.
“However, it’s a good time because the ‘swallows’ [German, English and other tourists] are still here and I just want to give them something different and something that they will take home and talk about.
“The idea is that they spend money in Plett — we have had a good festive season but why not elongate that?”
He said his aim in hosting the festival was to start conversations.
“Starting a conversation on anything is the challenge, and I think the festival also comes at a time in our history when we need to shed light on what is going on in the present and how we can navigate the future.”
On hosting the event during the pandemic, Kantey said the organisers had capped the numbers at 100.
“This is an intimate affair, but the ticket sales have started going and I have faith that we will be sold out.
Plettenberg Tourism chief executive Patty Butterworth said the municipality was proud to be a partner in the event.
“Plett offers a variety of festivals and activities to be experienced by locals and visitors, and we are thrilled that festival director Mike Kantey has once again selected Plett to host the event.
“It is a wonderful experience to learn about SA’s unique cultural and historical heritage,” she said.
HeraldLIVE
