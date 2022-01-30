On top of the world at Bloukrans Hut

Each hut along the Tsitsikamma Hiking Trail has bunks and mattresses and can accommodate a maximum of 24 people. We had 13 in our group including myself and my two sons and I was feeling a bit leery about this communal aspect. But we couldn’t have had a nicer bunch of people and it was fun for my boys, especially, having others along of the same age.

Night one at Kalander was a tight fit but newly renovated Bloukrans had heaps of extra space which made things easy. It was also interesting to see how the others managed their hike, what they’d remembered to bring which you hadn’t and vice versa.

We had taken condensed milk for our morning coffee, which would have been glorious, but although we had it in a secure-looking little tupperware, it somehow began leaking and had to be jettisoned.

I was all too happy that my boys had left their phones behind but it is probably a good idea to take at least one per group for photos, to communicate with your shuttle driver from your rendezvous point if you need to, and for emergencies, although signal is limited to only certain spots. Remember to take a power pack as well.