Vicki’s boyfriend allegedly caught with drugs at court
An envelope of tik allegedly found on Vicki Terblanche’s boyfriend and alleged killer at court has likely strengthened the state’s case — that he was willing to do anything for drugs.
Reinhardt Leach, 32, had just arrived at the Gqeberha magistrate’s court from St Albans Prison when he was allegedly caught red-handed with the drugs during a routine search of all awaiting-trial prisoners...
