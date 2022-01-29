It’s back to prison for murdered Vicki’s husband ...
Terblanche may try to flee, says judge
If convicted, a sentence of life in prison awaits Arnold Terblanche — and this could send him on the run if given the chance.
With the financial means to flee and intimidate witnesses or interfere with the state’s case, magistrate Kriban Pillay said it would be in the interest of justice to keep the alleged wife killer behind bars for the duration of his trial...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.