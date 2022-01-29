It’s back to prison for murdered Vicki’s husband ...

Terblanche may try to flee, says judge

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



If convicted, a sentence of life in prison awaits Arnold Terblanche — and this could send him on the run if given the chance.



With the financial means to flee and intimidate witnesses or interfere with the state’s case, magistrate Kriban Pillay said it would be in the interest of justice to keep the alleged wife killer behind bars for the duration of his trial...