Return of fundraising fair offers hope for young cancer patients

By Zamandulo Malonde -

While it means access to entertainment for some, the return of physical gatherings after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions has brought hope for young cancer patients at the CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation, the beneficiary of the new Walmer Town Hall Fair, which debuts in February.



Organisers of the do, to be held on the first Saturday of every month, welcome donations of toiletries, new toys, books, crayons and sanitary towels...