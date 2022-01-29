Residents stuck with consequences of ill-advised security decision

A rash, populist decision by the Nelson Mandela Bay council in 2017 to insource contract security has come back to bite it, and the ratepayer who is already buckling under financial pressure from a sluggish economy, job losses, increased interest rates and rising prices of food, fuel and the general cost of living will have to bear the cost of that.



On Thursday, the council reversed its 2017 decision to do away with contract security, saying the scourge of vandalism in the city was too great to handle on its own, and that the almost 700 insourced security members were not enough to man all the city’s assets. ..