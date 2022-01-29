Exam results blunder rocks matriculant’s dreams

Gqeberha youngster in limbo despite being provisionally accepted by university

Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



Optimistic at the prospect of getting into a good university once she had rewritten her mathematics and science exams, a Gqeberha matriculant was baffled when the results were released recently.



Where Kamva Ngqokwe’s mathematics results should have reflected, only the letter ‘X’ and three asterisk symbols appeared. ..