Teamwork makes the dream possible for township schools
While they might be marked according to an equal assessment, matrics in Gqeberha central and eastern suburbs do not have the same resources or opportunities as their peers in more affluent areas.
Despite this, several township schools saw dramatic increases in their pass rates, some registering above 90% in the overall pass marks for the class of 2021...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.