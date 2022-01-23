Teamwork makes the dream possible for township schools

While they might be marked according to an equal assessment, matrics in Gqeberha central and eastern suburbs do not have the same resources or opportunities as their peers in more affluent areas.



Despite this, several township schools saw dramatic increases in their pass rates, some registering above 90% in the overall pass marks for the class of 2021...