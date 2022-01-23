Nelson Mandela Bay children united and uplifted through sport initiative

Six youngsters employed, many more receiving help thanks to Unite Action Arena

Premium By Zamandulo Malonde -

With every goal scored — or missed — at Sunridge Park’s artificial football turf, a child living in one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s disadvantaged townships stands a chance at a brighter future.



Less than a year after it was erected, Unite Action Arena and Callies Football Club have already created jobs for six previously unemployed Gqeberha youngsters and produced profits that help in the development of children through education and health...