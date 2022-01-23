Kyle Main conquers Zanzibar ocean swim

28km feat takes five-and-a-half hours in sometimes choppy seas and strong currents

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Professional open water swimmer Kyle Main can tick yet another bucket list item after completing another pioneering swim in Zanzibar recently.



The 39-year-old took on another mammoth swim off the coast of Zanzibar, covering roughly 28km from Nungwi Beach on the north coast of Tanzania, around Mnemba Island towards Matemwe Beach Villages, before returning towards the island. ..