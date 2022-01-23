IN THE GARDEN | Rock gardens the perfect solution for problem areas

Careful planning, variety of materials important to create harmonious whole

Building a rock garden is a way to deal with a sloping bank, a dry and arid spot in the garden or one which has a depression in the level earth surrounding it. It could also be that you have existing rocks in the garden that could be incorporated into such a planting.



A rock garden is an attractive way of planting up a verge such as the one on Targetkloof and River Road in Gqeberha. Do take note of it if you are driving past for inspiration...