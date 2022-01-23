IN THE GARDEN | Rock gardens the perfect solution for problem areas
Careful planning, variety of materials important to create harmonious whole
Building a rock garden is a way to deal with a sloping bank, a dry and arid spot in the garden or one which has a depression in the level earth surrounding it. It could also be that you have existing rocks in the garden that could be incorporated into such a planting.
A rock garden is an attractive way of planting up a verge such as the one on Targetkloof and River Road in Gqeberha. Do take note of it if you are driving past for inspiration...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.