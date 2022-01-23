Four more Nelson Mandela Bay post offices closed for defaulting on rent

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

At least four post office branches have closed their doors in Gqeberha in the past year after failing to pay their rent.



The Central Hill, The Bridge, Greenacres Mall and the Motherwell branches have all closed up shop, though the Post Office says the closures, which resulted from the Covid-19 lockdowns, are temporary...