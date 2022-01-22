Nelson Mandela Bay and province's top achievers went the extra mile

By Devon Koen, Lynn Spence and Riaan Marais -

Sitting in East London where the province’s top achievers were announced on Friday afternoon, Collegiate Girls’ High School matriculant Frances Brummer became increasingly nervous as the countdown to the number one spot continued.



Brummer tied in second place with Aiswarya Mathew, of Queenstown Girls’ High School...