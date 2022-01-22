KwaMagxaki matric overcomes personal struggle to ensure success

Premium Tremaine van Aardt

Deputy news editor & motoring editor



While preparing for his trial exams, Asive Diamane held his baby brother in one arm and a book in the other as tried to concentrate over the sound of his mother being abused — allegedly by a male relative — in the next room.



After the man started directing the abuse towards him and his younger brothers, Asive realised it was up to him to save them...