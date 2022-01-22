Joy as Gqeberha's northern areas schools defy the odds
Raised in a cramped two-roomed house in Salt Lake, in Gqeberha’s northern areas, 18-year-old Dylon Baartman vowed to do his best and rise above his circumstances.
Though he is not happy he got only one distinction — in history — in his final matric exams, the 2021 Hillside Technical High School head boy is thrilled his results are good enough for him to study teaching at Nelson Mandela University (NMU)...
