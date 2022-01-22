Cape Recife High matriculant overjoyed to get bachelor’s pass against all odds
‘Hope whispers in the dark’
Filling your dad’s footsteps when he is one of SA’s most respected prosecutors is daunting for any child, but Cape Recife High School’s valedictorian and former head boy, Reuben Stander, proved that “hope” was all he needed to achieve his goal.
On Friday, he received a bachelor’s degree pass despite his learning difficulties...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.