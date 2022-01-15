A WORD IN THE HAND: SIDEWALK

Why did we stray from the path and on to the sidewalk? Is it even paved?

Sue de Groot

Deputy features editor: Sunday Times



It used to be that South Africans leaned towards “the Queen’s English” in debates about American versus British spellings and expressions.



That has changed, perhaps due to the pervasiveness of Americanisms in popular culture and on social media. ..