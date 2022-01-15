Things are cooking for culinary arts students

Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for aspiring chefs to be part of Fifa World Cup excitement in Doha

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



The students of the 2022 intake at The SA Academy of Culinary Arts will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take part in the Fifa World Cup in Doha.



This, according to academy founder Ralph Gottschalk, will open the students’ eyes to culinary cultures beyond SA over 10 months. ..