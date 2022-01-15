Sky’s the limit for accomplished Russian who is doing it all

Riaan Marais

News reporter



He completed the Ironman in SA and Russia, ran 300km over the Caucasus mountain range, is training to compete in an ultra-triathlon and recently bought his own plane with which he plans to fly around the world.



But before he can do that, Russian businessman Dmitry Demchuk still needs to complete his pilot’s licence at the Madiba Bay School of Flight — and is studying next door at the Helicopter Pilot Training Centre...