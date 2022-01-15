Your Weekend

Nelson Mandela Bay artist’s work explores common threads in humanity

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 15 January 2022

Mixed media artist Zukile Valisa is inviting Nelson Mandela Bay residents to reflect on the common human experience through his exhibition, Umhambi [The Traveller].

The nine-piece show is on display at the ArtEC Community Art Centre  in Bird Street and will run until January 27...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Shafiek Abrahams on why Kohli and Co should face sanctions
What pass can we expect for the Matric Class of 2021?

Most Read