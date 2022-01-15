Cancer patient’s surgery hell

Gqeberha mom vows to sue after Livingstone Hospital double mastectomy ordeal

Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



A Gqeberha mother’s brave fight to overcome breast cancer became a living nightmare the moment she woke up in Livingstone Hospital, where she had undergone a double mastectomy.



Cindy Steyl, 39, claims the operation left her maimed, and emotionally and psychologically scarred...