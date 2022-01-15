Cancer patient’s surgery hell
Gqeberha mom vows to sue after Livingstone Hospital double mastectomy ordeal
A Gqeberha mother’s brave fight to overcome breast cancer became a living nightmare the moment she woke up in Livingstone Hospital, where she had undergone a double mastectomy.
Cindy Steyl, 39, claims the operation left her maimed, and emotionally and psychologically scarred...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.