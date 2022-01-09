NMU student guides Twitter on how to sell veggies

Young Centane woman's entrepreneurial effort inspires followers to pitch in too

Premium By Naziziphiwo Buso -

Showing that hard work and perseverance do pay off, a Nelson Mandela University graduate will get to wear a traditional umbaco outfit underneath her graduation gown, which just a few months ago she had no way of affording.



While others were out and about enjoying the holidays, Asavela Jikwana was selling fresh vegetables on the streets of Centane...