Nelson Mandela Bay legend Nkonyeni’s production set to reach wide audience
The late legendary Gqeberha actress Nomhle Nkonyeni’s spirit lives on as Ikanana My Boarding School, a theatre production she directed, will air on MpumaKapa TV this week.
The production takes the audience through SA’s journey to achieving its democracy, highlighting the sacrifices made to attain it, the disappointments experienced and the current state of the country...
