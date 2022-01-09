Expert weighs in on accuracy of rapid tests
Negative today, positive tomorrow — here’s why virus detectors may produce mixed results
A negative Covid-19 test today, positive tomorrow, and then negative again upon testing the following day.
This was the confusion and frustration a Nelson Mandela Bay family had to endure while they underwent daily rapid Covid-19 testing ahead of a family trip abroad...
