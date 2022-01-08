WATCH | Gqeberha traffic warden directs drivers with Michael Jackson moves

Traffic officer’s dance steps rock the world of Bay motorists

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



He has the moves, the attitude and the white gloves, and if it wasn’t for his bright safety vest, you might have mistaken Richmond Menzi for the King of Pop, the late Michael Jackson.



The 48-year-old Nelson Mandela Bay traffic warden has grabbed the attention of Gqeberha motorists, putting smiles on faces when he directs peak traffic with moves that would put the Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger to shame...