REVIEW | Another knockout from Walliams in ‘Gangsta Granny’ sequel

By John Harvey -

Fans of British television will remember David Walliams as one half of the Little Britain comedy duo who had viewers in stitches in the early 2000s.



With Matt Lucas, Walliams parodied Britons from all walks of life through a series of unforgettable skits, winning global fame in the process...