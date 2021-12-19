Proctor-Sims brings home wonder of Wild Coast in gripping novel
The Wild Coast is an extraordinary place — and author Mike Proctor-Sims has not forgotten this.
In Plundering Paradise, the former SABC journalist’s second novel, he uses this magnificent part of the world as the backdrop for a gripping crime plot that is more than a little loosely based on the commercial threats now facing the local communities and breathtaking natural beauty...
