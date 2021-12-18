R17m revamp for Mandela Bay Theatre Complex
Old Opera House in dire need of refurbishment after vandals gain access during lockdown
The Mandela Bay Theatre Complex is set to receive a multimillion-rand facelift as the former PE Opera House settles into its new role as a national institution.
The complex has secured R17m in funding from the Eastern Cape department of sport, arts and culture (DSAC)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.