R17m revamp for Mandela Bay Theatre Complex

Old Opera House in dire need of refurbishment after vandals gain access during lockdown

The Mandela Bay Theatre Complex is set to receive a multimillion-rand facelift as the former PE Opera House settles into its new role as a national institution.



The complex has secured R17m in funding from the Eastern Cape department of sport, arts and culture (DSAC)...