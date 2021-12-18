International title fight headlines Perfect Storm Boxing tournament
The bill also features boxers from Democratic Republic of the Congo, Malawi
Gqeberha professional boxer Nozipho Bell will face the storm head-on as she prepares to do battle and potentially put her name back among international boxing circles this weekend.
Bell is gearing up to take on Johannesburg’s Matshidiso Mokebetsi as she plots another world title assault when the two square off for the International Boxing Federation’s Intercontinental title at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.