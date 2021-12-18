International title fight headlines Perfect Storm Boxing tournament

The bill also features boxers from Democratic Republic of the Congo, Malawi

Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Gqeberha professional boxer Nozipho Bell will face the storm head-on as she prepares to do battle and potentially put her name back among international boxing circles this weekend.



Bell is gearing up to take on Johannesburg’s Matshidiso Mokebetsi as she plots another world title assault when the two square off for the International Boxing Federation’s Intercontinental title at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton...