IN THE GARDEN | Growing orchids

Russian born painter Vladimir Tretchikoff was so enchanted by the exquisite beauty of the orchid flower lying on the stairs on the day he was freed from an Indonesian war camp that he was inspired to paint the Lost Orchid. It was possibly a corsage as it had a pin through it. At that time orchid plants were only owned by the wealthy and it was considered a great extravagance to be given an orchid flower — which then was 10 times more costly than a rose.



Little has changed in our regard and reverence for the orchid’s exotic blooms. But rather than being accessible only for special occasions, the supermarkets and grocery stores in most of our neighbourhoods now sell them. This has allowed us the opportunity to give or receive an orchid plant in flower as a gift...