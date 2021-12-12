Gqeberha woman survives after being stabbed 19 times

‘Men should protect women and not hurt us,’ says mentally challenged victim’s devastated mother

Premium By Roslyn Baatjies -

Stabbed 19 times and left for dead in a field, a mentally challenged Gqeberha woman defied the odds when she survived the vicious attack.



On November 28, just four days into the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, a Bloemendal mother feared the worst when she came across her daughter lying in the field not far from their home...