Gqeberha couple finally have running water after waiting 43 years

Northern Alliance election campaign promise fulfilled as Bay speaker Gary van Niekerk has problems resolved

Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter
12 December 2021

On Thursday night 90-year-old Johannes Pringle woke up three times to check if the water was still flowing from his taps — for the first time in 43 years.

“I could not sleep when they managed to get water flowing in my house. I checked the taps three times just to make sure the water was still there,” he said...

