Gqeberha couple finally have running water after waiting 43 years
Northern Alliance election campaign promise fulfilled as Bay speaker Gary van Niekerk has problems resolved
On Thursday night 90-year-old Johannes Pringle woke up three times to check if the water was still flowing from his taps — for the first time in 43 years.
“I could not sleep when they managed to get water flowing in my house. I checked the taps three times just to make sure the water was still there,” he said...
